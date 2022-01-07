Pattaya rationing hospital beds for serious Covid-19 cases

The city’s health director said that Pattaya is managing hospital admissions for Covid-19 to ensure facilities aren’t overburdened, with people suffering only mild symptoms isolated at home.

Public health chief Pornpana Chokthai said Jan. 6 that people with severe symptoms and those holding a welfare gold card or having social security rights are being admitted at Pattaya Hospital. Those with mild infections are sent to the converted Crystal Palace “hospitel” in Naklua.







Pornpana said infected people should not panic about not being hospitalized. It’s important to ration beds for the most severe cases. Otherwise, the health care system will be overrun.

Pattaya isn’t ignoring people with minor symptoms, Pornpana said. They will be isolated at home but receive medicine from the city, and medical staff will check in regularly to ensure symptoms have not become more severe.



If an infection worsens, patients will be transferred to the hospital, Pornpana said.

Meanwhile, the city continues to seek out the infected. Pornpana and mayoral advisor Paiwan Aromcheun spent three Jan. 6 hours observing health workers administering antigen tests to the homeless and high-risk groups under the Bali Hai flyover.































