Pattaya putting full effort into reviving domestic tourism, deputy mayor says

Pattaya’s deputy mayor reassured business leaders that city hall is putting its full effort into reviving the tourism industry, even if it only serves Thais.

Ronakit Ekasingh told the July 8 meeting of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association meeting at the Green Park resort that the city is restoring its usual calendar of events to draw people to the city, including the Pattaya Music Festival, International Fireworks Competition and Pattaya Countdown. There also will be food fairs and concerts on the beach.







The aim is to draw domestic tourists while foreigners are locked out of the country. The city’s effort also dovetails with the central government’s 25-billlion-baht tourism-stimulus program.

To reassure Thais, the city is working quickly to get hotels certified with the Public Health Ministry’s “Safe and Healthy Administration” program, he said.











