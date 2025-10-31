Pattaya chaos with man on drugs fleeing police and smashing into sidecar

PATTAYA, Thailand — A high-speed chase through central Pattaya ended in a crash and arrest on the evening of October 29, after authorities spotted a suspicious driver who later admitted to drug use.

At 8:49 p.m., officials from the Banglamung District administrative office were patrolling Pattaya to ensure safety for tourists when they noticed a black Toyota sedan driving erratically along Chaloem Phrakiat Road (Pattaya Third Road). When authorities signaled the driver to stop, he accelerated and attempted to flee. Police and traffic officers from Pattaya City were immediately called in to assist in the pursuit.







During the chase, the car entered Soi 8 along Central Pattaya Beach Road and clipped a local sidecar, startling tourists walking nearby. The area is crowded with bars and hotels, heightening the risk to bystanders. Authorities were able to block the car using motorcycles and eventually stopped the vehicle, arresting the 37-year-old driver in front of onlookers, many of whom recorded the incident on their phones.

The driver, identified as Songsak Mak-in, or “Sek,” admitted that he had used drugs and panicked upon seeing the authorities. He claimed he accelerated in fear for his wife and did not intend to hit anyone. A search of the vehicle found no illegal substances, only over 5,000 baht in cash. A urine test at Pattaya City Police Station returned positive for drug use.



Natthawat Sophonswetsilp, Deputy District Officer of Banglamung, confirmed that the driver’s suspicious behavior prompted the stop. The pursuit was coordinated with local police, allowing officers to safely intercept the vehicle.

Songsak now faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving endangering others. He has been handed over to investigators to proceed with legal action.



































