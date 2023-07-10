Pattaya Prowl: Tourist tax good riddance

The caretaker government has put off “until next year” the introduction of the 300 baht tourist tax on all arrivals by air (150 baht for land and sea), so let’s hope the incoming administration ditches the notion for good. All foreigners would be subject each and every time they enter Thailand except for babes in arms and those holding a Department of Employment work permit. And even those tiny groups would likely have to claim the cash back at a later date as airlines and booking centers have said the problems of sorting out who has to pay, and who doesn’t, are just unsolvable.







It is hardly a tourist tax as expats – one year retirees or marriage visa holders, non-immigrant visas, Elite and even 10-year Long Term Visas and permanent residents would be charged for every future journey as well as short term tourists. Collecting the tax has defied the most brilliant minds as, for example, huge queues might easily build up at land borders with foreigners requiring change or being unable to process their electronic cards. The last thing Thailand tourism needs is more queues.





How the cash would be spent is another area of concern. Mainly it would repair and update tourist monuments such as temples and zoos. A small percentage would be reserved for handing out compensation in tragic accidents such as boat sinkings or minibus crashes. The idea sometimes heard that the fund would cover all tourists’ medical expenses whilst in Thailand is pure fiction. You still need medical insurance or pay cash.







֎ The most impressive neon sign on Walking Street has got to be the frontage outside the Fahrenheit bar.

֎ A bar on Soi Buakhao is offering a 20 percent reduction on bills provided customers have a “tourist” visa. There have already been definitional disputes about “what is a tourist visa and does it include visa exemption and non-immigrant “O”?

֎ Expat Brits are wondering why they still can’t vote in UK elections even though the law was changed last year. It’s because secondary legislation is required. Now you know.

֎ No travel writer I have ever known has written about the importance of ample parking. So said J.G. Ballard.

֎ Three days after death and hair and nails continue to grow, but phone calls taper off. That’s according to Johnny Carson.





֎ Something different November 27 to Dec 9: Pattaya will host the international world shooting championship. No illegal guns please.

֎ The Pattaya Thepprasit Road center road concrete blocks to prevent people turning off or joining the flow is a disaster. This thoroughfare is not a motorway but a busy route with businesses on both sides. Better think it out again City Hall.

֎ There are now several expat shops selling imported foods in Pattaya. We paid our first visit this week and were impressed by the variety, the cleanliness and the clear pricing labels at The Pantry located at the Hanuman statue not far from Jomtien beach road

֎ Big news of the week in Soi Buakhao is that the go go girls are now realizing tattoos are not a good selling point. Step in the right direction?

֎ Did you know that gay tourism swells the coffers of the Thai treasury by 4 million baht a day? You do now, but it’s not news you can use..



֎ Seen outside a Jomtien cafe. “Order one beef burger, pay for two and get the second one free.” Again please.

֎ Pattaya Marathon is the weekend July 22-23. Usual traffic dislocation.

֎ Saturday July 29 sees the Fashion TV beach model award 2023 at the Central Pattaya intersection. Two sexes we understand, or maybe even three.

֎ A reader asks a Thai border pass. It’s a short stay entry permission given mostly to traders who work in one country and sleep in another. Not a visa for farang.







֎ Americans can renew their passport by mail, but must send their expiring one as part of the application package. Usually takes 2-3 weeks.

֎ A reader asks if UK citizens can have their new passport sent directly to their home address in Thailand. Not directly. The UK authorities will send the new one only to the Bangkok embassy for collection.

֎ The clearest indication it won’t rain today in Pattaya is an official statement by the weather folks that it will. Agreed?

֎ Latest threat to Walking Street is the plan to build a huge pier terminal at the Bali Hai district. Big boats currently have to dock at Bangkok or Laem Chabang. Can bars and clubs survive the latest demolition dangers?

Happy Hunting!

















