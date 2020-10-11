Intern returns ‘forgotten’ 50,000 baht to Pattaya cabaret show owner

An auto-repair intern returned 50,000 baht he discovered in a car owned by a Pattaya cabaret show owner.

Pattanasak Chanchiew, 23, was accessing the vehicle identification number for a damaged Mercedes-Benz at the Auto Bodywork Occupational Training Center at TP Body Paint Garage in Nong Plalai Oct. 9 when he found five stacks of 10,000 baht under the driver’s seat.







Instead of pocketing the cash, he turned it into his boss, who contacted the car owner, Montri Sachdev, owner of Colosseum Show Pattaya.

Montri, 67, said he normally keeps a large amount of cash in his car in case of emergency, but totally forgot there was 50,000 under the seat.

He thanked Pattanasak for being honest and gave him 10,000 baht as a reward.

Occupational center Director Tedpong Sukamornsak lauded the intern for his honesty and said he is a role model for all other students.





















