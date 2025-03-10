Pattaya sees less rainfalls and rising temperatures; thunderstorms expected in the South

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports that rainfall is decreasing in northern Thailand while temperatures are rising. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in some areas of the southern region.

According to the 24-hour weather forecast, a weakening high-pressure system or moderate cold air mass covering northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea has caused easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to weaken over northern Thailand. As a result, the region will see reduced rainfall and rising temperatures. Authorities urge residents to be cautious of fluctuating weather conditions.







In the South, moderate easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea, bringing thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas. The lower Gulf of Thailand is experiencing moderate sea conditions, with waves reaching 1-2 meters in height and over 2 meters in stormy areas. The upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have waves around 1 meter high. Fishermen are advised to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Northern Region: 20% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phichit. Temperature lows of 17-23°C and highs of 31-37°C. Southeasterly winds at 5-15 km/h.



Northeastern Region: 20% chance of rain, particularly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Lows of 17-20°C, highs of 26-32°C. Easterly winds at 10-30 km/h.

Central Region: 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Lows of 21-24°C, highs of 29-34°C. Southeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region: 10% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Lows of 22-25°C, highs of 30-33°C. Easterly winds at 10-30 km/h. Waves under 1 meter, up to 2 meters in stormy areas.







Southern Region (East Coast): 40% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Lows of 24-26°C, highs of 31-35°C.

North of Surat Thani: Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h, waves around 1 meter, over 2 meters in stormy areas.

South of Nakhon Si Thammarat: Southeasterly winds at 15-35 km/h, waves 1-2 meters, over 2 meters in stormy areas.



Southern Region (West Coast): Hot during the day, with 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Ranong, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Lows of 24-27°C, highs of 33-36°C. Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 meter, over 2 meters in stormy areas.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Light rain in some areas. Lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-34°C. Easterly winds at 10-20 km/h.























