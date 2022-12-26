Pattaya prays for HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati’s speedy recovery

Pattaya officials led a ceremony to wish Thailand’s hospitalized princess a speedy recovery.

Banglamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawadinukul opened the Dec. 22 ceremony at Wat Chaimongkol Royal Monastery dedicated to the recovery of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

He led the candle-lighting ritual and pay respects to the Triple Gems before passing joss sticks and candles to Abbot Rachasarnsophon.

Prayer books were given to those attending and 45 monks chanted holy stanzas praying for the princess’ good health.







On the same day, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led 2,000 civil servants and residents in a chanting ceremony with Chonburi Gov. Thawatchai Srithong at the Eastern National Indoor Stadium on Soi Chaiyapruek.

The same 45 monks from Chaimongkol Temple chanted before prayers were also said according to the beliefs of Sikhism, Islam and Brahmin Hinduism.

The princess was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after losing consciousness due to a heart condition on the evening of Dec. 14.





























