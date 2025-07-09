Pattaya Police warn flaunting weapons online — even fake ones — can carry real consequences

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police, armed with a court warrant, raided the luxury residence of a Chinese tourist on Thepprasit Road after he posted photos of himself posing with firearms on social media. The images, which showed multiple guns, sparked online concern and prompted a police investigation into potential illegal weapons possession.

The raid was led by Pol. Maj. Col. Somchonok Chaiprasertsakul, Inspector of Subdivision 2, Tourist Police Division 1, under search warrant number 143/2568 issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court. Officers arrived at a two-story home valued at over 10 million baht on more than 200 square wah of land in South Pattaya.







Upon arrival, officers rang the doorbell but received no response. They found the front gate unlocked and cautiously entered the premises, moving room by room with care. Inside the house, they encountered a Thai driver, a male Chinese national, and a housekeeper. However, the main suspect was not immediately found.

As the search continued upstairs, police discovered five more Chinese nationals, both men and women, living in the home. Still, there was no sign of the man seen in the viral images. Eventually, officers located the suspect, identified as Mr. Liu Feng, 47, inside one of the bedrooms. Dressed only in boxer shorts, he appeared visibly shocked as police surrounded the property.

Inside Liu’s bedroom wardrobe, police found a handheld BB gun, a long BB rifle, and sixteen rounds of 9mm ammunition. However, no real firearms were discovered during the raid.

During questioning, Liu admitted he only owned BB guns. He explained that the real-looking firearms seen in his photos and videos had been borrowed from a friend and from a local shooting range. He said the weapons were used solely for taking dramatic social media photos. As for the ammunition, Liu claimed it had been left with him by a friend and was not his.



Despite his explanation, officers arrested Liu and seized all items for further investigation. He was taken into custody and handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

Police warned that even posing with imitation weapons or ammunition can be misleading and may violate Thai law, especially if the content causes alarm or public confusion. The case remains under review as authorities verify Liu’s claims about the origin of the items.









































