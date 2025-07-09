Pattaya awaits revival as airlines and TAT join forces ahead of peak season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is poised for a tourism resurgence as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently hosted its Airline Focus Partnership Meeting on July 7, in Bangkok, to coordinate efforts with over 50 airlines and key tourism stakeholders in preparation for the peak Q4 2025 season. The gathering marks a strategic push to boost international arrivals and revitalize key destinations like Pattaya.

Representing TAT at the meeting were two Deputy Governors for International Marketing: Mrs. Chiravadee Khunsub, responsible for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, and Ms. Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, overseeing Asia and the South Pacific. The event brought together prominent players such as the Airline Operators Committee, Airports of Thailand (AOT), International Air Transport Association (IATA), Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), and U-Tapao Airport Authority.







A wide range of airlines participated, including Aeroflot, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Air China, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Thai Airways International, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, and Nok Air. The collective goal is to enhance flight capacity, improve connectivity, and align joint marketing campaigns with evolving traveler preferences to stimulate spending and support local economies.

The meeting comes amid strong tourism numbers: from January to June 2025, Thailand welcomed over 16.68 million international visitors and offered 24.59 million inbound seats—representing a 7% year-on-year increase and soaring to 88% above pre-pandemic levels. Notable growth was recorded from travelers coming from Russia, the UK, Germany, France, the US, Malaysia, China, India, South Korea, and Japan.



With this renewed momentum, Pattaya’s tourism sector eagerly anticipates a revival fueled by improved air connectivity and targeted promotional efforts, promising a vibrant season ahead for the coastal city and its local economy.



































