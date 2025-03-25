Pattaya police tighten security at South Pattaya market after vendors report rising theft cases

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police, led by Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Siriwat Kachamat and Patrol Unit Supervisor Pol. Maj. Col. Suchat Dusdee, conducted a thorough security inspection at a market in South Pattaya, following complaints from local vendors about a series of thefts. The vendors had reported that thieves had been targeting their shops, leading them to take extreme measures such as using multiple padlocks and installing CCTV cameras to protect their goods overnight.







During their visit, police provided additional security recommendations to the market vendors, confirming that the precautions they had already implemented were effective. Officers advised the vendors to further enhance their security by adding more CCTV cameras and also instructed the patrol officers to increase their presence during hours when thefts were most frequent, in order to deter criminal activity.

Meanwhile, the police investigation unit continues to gather clues and pursue leads to identify and apprehend the culprits involved in the thefts, with the aim of bringing them to justice. This increased police presence and vigilance are aimed at restoring peace of mind to the vendors and the local community.

































