Pattaya Police swamped by debt collection calls after debtor diverts creditors to station phone

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have found themselves dealing with an unusual problem after an alleged debtor redirected debt collection calls to the police station, resulting in officers receiving more than 200 calls from creditors over a three-day period. The incident came to light on June 2 after a video circulated on social media showing officers at the Pattaya City Police Station communications center repeatedly answering calls from debt collectors who mistakenly believed they were speaking to the debtor. Despite officers explaining that the number belonged to a police station, some callers reportedly responded with abusive language. An investigation revealed that a borrower using a loan application had allegedly set up call forwarding to redirect incoming calls from creditors to the station’s direct mobile contact number. The flood of calls disrupted officers responsible for receiving emergency reports and assisting the public.







Police Colonel Anek Srathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, visited the communications center to assess the situation and support affected staff. During his inspection, additional debt collection calls continued to arrive from both Thai callers and individuals speaking with what officers described as Cambodian accents. Authorities have since compiled a list of numbers used to repeatedly contact the station and have begun blocking them. The information has also been forwarded to investigators for technical analysis to identify those responsible.

Pol. Col. Anek explained that Pattaya police maintain a direct mobile contact number for public assistance in addition to the national emergency hotline 191. However, over the past several days, an individual allegedly redirected debt collection calls to the station in an attempt to avoid creditors, causing significant disruption to police operations. Police have urged the public not to interfere with official communications, warning that unnecessary calls could prevent genuine emergency reports from reaching officers in time. Investigators are now working to identify the owner of the phone number involved and any other individuals connected to the scheme, with legal action expected to follow.

















































