Pattaya Police step up security and tourist assistance amid Thai–Cambodian border tensions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have deployed additional officers to provide assistance and strengthen security for tourists following ongoing unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border, authorities said.

Despite several days of clashes in border areas, the tourism atmosphere in Pattaya remains lively, with large numbers of both Thai and foreign visitors continuing to travel to the city. Pattaya City Police have emphasized vigilance, including warnings shared via official police channels urging the public to be alert to suspicious individuals possibly attempting to infiltrate the area.







Police from Pattaya City, in coordination with Pattaya municipal officials, have mobilized patrols and established service points at major tourist locations. Key areas include Walking Street in South Pattaya and other popular attractions, where officers are increasing patrols and security checks to ensure public safety and maintain confidence among visitors.

Authorities have also reached out to hotels and accommodation providers, asking staff to help observe guest behavior and report any suspicious or unusual activity to police for immediate inspection.



Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police have announced that Immigration Bureau officers nationwide have heightened screening measures for foreign arrivals entering Thailand. The stricter controls aim to prevent individuals with malicious intent from exploiting the current situation to enter the country or cause unrest.

Police urged residents, tourism operators, and visitors to remain calm but vigilant. Anyone who notices suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the emergency hotline 191, which is available 24 hours a day.



































