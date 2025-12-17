Jomtien Beach Road reopens to two-way traffic after drainage works

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has announced that Jomtien Beach Road will return to two-way traffic starting December 22, following the completion of drainage pipe installation and related infrastructure works along the beachfront route.

The road had previously been operating under a temporary one-way system to accommodate construction activities, which were part of a project aimed at improving drainage efficiency and reducing flooding in the Jomtien area. With the major excavation work now completed, authorities have confirmed that traffic flow will resume in both directions as normal.







The reopening is expected to ease congestion, improve access for residents and businesses, and provide greater convenience for tourists traveling along one of Pattaya’s busiest beachfront roads.

Pattaya City officials have urged motorists to remain cautious during the transition period, obey traffic signs and lane markings, and be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists who frequently use the area. Drivers are also reminded to comply strictly with traffic regulations to ensure safety for all road users.

The city expressed appreciation to residents and visitors for their patience during the construction period and reaffirmed its commitment to improving infrastructure to support Pattaya’s growing tourism and local community needs.



































