Foreign motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign man suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle slammed into the rear of a parked pickup truck late Monday night on Thepprasit Road in Pattaya.

The accident occurred at around 11.36 p.m. on December 15 near the entrance of Soi Thepprasit 6. Pattaya City Police investigators and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon responded to the scene after receiving an emergency call.







Upon arrival, officers found a bronze Nissan Navara pickup truck parked along the roadside with damage to its rear. Nearby, a red Honda Click motorcycle lay overturned on the roadway, heavily damaged.

The rider, a foreign male believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, was found lying on the road with multiple injuries, including a severe injury to his right leg. Rescue workers provided urgent first aid before rushing him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Authorities also reported that the motorcycle slid onward after the initial collision and struck another motorbike belonging to a local resident, causing that rider to fall and sustain minor arm injuries. The second rider received first aid at the scene and declined hospital treatment.



No eyewitnesses were present at the moment of impact. Residents nearby said they heard a loud crash and rushed outside to find the injured rider lying in the road before calling for help.

Police believe the foreign motorcyclist may have lost control and crashed into the parked vehicle but are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident. An investigation is ongoing.



































