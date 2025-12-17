Pattaya promises better roads, residents demand answers as complaints flood in

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued an update on December 16 regarding ongoing and planned road improvement projects across key routes in the city, reaffirming its commitment to upgrading infrastructure to support safer, smoother travel for residents and tourists.

According to the city, the road upgrades are part of a broader effort to modernize Pattaya’s infrastructure, enhance traffic safety, and improve overall quality of life. Authorities acknowledged that construction work may cause temporary inconvenience and urged motorists to exercise caution when traveling through affected areas.







However, the announcement quickly sparked a wave of public feedback, with many residents using social media to voice long-standing concerns about road conditions, coordination between agencies, and project priorities.

Several citizens questioned whether Sukhumvit Road, particularly the stretch from Shell Station North Pattaya to the Ton Krabok Mosque (inbound to Naklua), is included in current or future improvement plans. Others stressed that resurfacing alone is not enough, urging the city to ensure proper drainage channels are not blocked during asphalt works.

Tourism-related routes were another major concern. Residents called for urgent repairs on the road leading to the Sanctuary of Truth, noting that heavy tourist traffic uses the route daily despite its poor surface and potholes. Similar complaints were raised about South Pattaya Road, Sukhumvit intersections, Third Road, and the railway bypass road, with some likening the driving experience to “the Moon” or “Mars.”

Frustration was also expressed over repeated road excavations, with residents recounting cases where newly paved and marked roads were dug up again just days later by utility agencies. Many urged better coordination to avoid wasted budgets and repeated disruptions.

Concerns about sunken roads, protruding manhole covers, insufficient lighting, and faded lane markings were also widely mentioned, with citizens calling for temporary fixes where full reconstruction is not yet possible.





Some comments reflected broader reputational worries, warning that deteriorating road conditions undermine Pattaya’s image as an international tourist destination and leave residents embarrassed when visitors encounter unsafe or damaged roads.



Despite the criticism, many residents said they remain hopeful that the city will prioritize the most severely damaged routes, improve inter-agency coordination, and deliver durable, long-term solutions rather than short-term patches.

Pattaya City has yet to issue a detailed response addressing specific road sections mentioned by the public, but the volume of feedback highlights growing expectations for transparent planning and visible results.



































