Pattaya police step up beach patrols after youth scuffles

Pattaya police have stepped up late-night beach patrols after incidents where youths fought and shot off a gun.

Pol. Maj. Pichit Chumhuab directed groups of officers to walk the beat Oct. 1 following separate incidents where teen gang members fired blanks to scare off rivals, and two groups of rival boxers staged impromptu fights on the sand.

Officers spoke to those hanging out on the beach, reminding them that drinking or selling alcohol on the beach was illegal. They also made random checks for drugs and weapons, but none were found.











































