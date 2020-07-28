Pattaya police seized 8 kg. of ‘ya ice’ in Bangkok sting

Pattaya police seized eight kilograms of crystal methamphetamine allegedly being trafficked by the owner of a famous Bangkok fighting-cock farm.







Deliveryman Preecha Chomonta, 26, was arrested in the July 26 sting operation on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 118 in Bangkok. The target of the operation, the so-called “Bang Mu Cha” didn’t show.

The alleged dealer, whose real name was not disclosed, is said to head a network selling drugs in the capital and Pattaya. He allegedly owns the renowned Sunny Farm that breeds fighting cocks.











