Pattaya police seized 8 kg. of ‘ya ice’ in Bangkok sting

By
Theerarak Suthathiwong
-
0
247
The alleged illegal drugs dealer was arrested in Bangkok and brought back to Pattaya police station for further investigation.
Pattaya police seized eight kilograms of crystal methamphetamine allegedly being trafficked by the owner of a famous Bangkok fighting-cock farm.



Deliveryman Preecha Chomonta, 26, was arrested in the July 26 sting operation on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 118 in Bangkok. The target of the operation, the so-called “Bang Mu Cha” didn’t show.

The alleged dealer, whose real name was not disclosed, is said to head a network selling drugs in the capital and Pattaya. He allegedly owns the renowned Sunny Farm that breeds fighting cocks.


