Pattaya police resume cleaning up ‘coconut bar’ on Beach Road

Tourists are back and so are Pattaya’s Beach Road prostitute sweeps.

With the, albeit small, influx of foreign tourists into Pattaya, the “coconut bar” under the palm trees on the Beach Road promenade has picked up again, with ladies – and ladyboys – of the night returning from Soi Buakhao and Tinder to entice men into illicit affairs, or into a robbery trap.







Pattaya police on Nov. 25 refilled the Soi 9 stations party fund by rounding up provocatively dressed loiterers, fining them all 1,000 baht, and then letting them go back to what they were doing.

It’s the surest sign yet Pattaya is returning to normal.







































