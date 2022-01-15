Pattaya police raid Covid-superspreader pool party

Pattaya police detained 50 foreigners and Thais packed in a small, air-conditioned swim club for creating the perfect venue for a Covid-19 superspreader event.







Officers raided the South Pattaya bar tucked away down a blind alley around 10:30 p.m. Friday after the 9 p.m. cutoff for alcohol sales. Not only did they find throngs of maskless people still drinking, but they were crammed into a confined space with insufficient ventilation, mixing up the perfect Covid-19 cocktail.



Police also found three people under the legal drinking age of 20.

All those inside the building were to be tested for Covid-19.

The bar owner was arrested and taken to Banglamung Police Station for prosecution.

Police said the bar’s license will be checked, particularly to see if it was illegally modified to be a swim club.































