Pattaya Police raid commercial building for illegal foreign occupants

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration Police in coordination with Pattaya Police Station conducted a raid on a commercial building located in Soi Pattaya Klang 16, near Pattaya Second Road Soi 5. The raid was prompted by complaints about the large number of foreign nationals residing in the building.

The three-story commercial building had the first floor functioning as a restaurant and traditional massage shop, while the second and third floors were converted into rental rooms. During the inspection, authorities discovered 16 foreign nationals, including men and women from Myanmar and India, occupying the rooms.







Two individuals were found without passports, and several others were found to be overstaying their visas. The authorities detained the individuals for further questioning and verification of their residency documents. Legal action will be taken, and the landlord of the building is being investigated for failing to report the foreign tenants within 24 hours, as required by law.



























