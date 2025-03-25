Minister Phipat pushes forward labor regulation efforts, arrests 52 illegal foreign workers at Pattaya construction site

PATTAYA, Thailand – Under the policy of Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, the Ministry of Labor’s Special Task Force Tri-Teppitak, Eastern and Western Region (Team 5), in collaboration with local security and officials, conducted an inspection at a construction site in Pattaya, Banglamung District, Chonburi Province.

Minister Phipat revealed that the operation uncovered 55 foreign workers, including 52 from Myanmar and 3 from Cambodia. Among these, the 52 Myanmar workers were found to be working without permits. Authorities proceeded to detain all 52 individuals for violation under the Alien Work Management Act B.E. 2560 (2017) for working without proper authorization. The detainees are currently being processed at Pattaya City Police Station.







Minister Phipat emphasized that while Thailand continues to rely on foreign labor in certain sectors, it is crucial that all work is conducted legally. Employers must not neglect their responsibilities. Any violation involving unregistered or unauthorized foreign workers will result in action against both the workers and employers. The Special Task Force will continue to operate based on the principles of prevention, suppression, and coordination to ensure that foreign labor management remains effective, transparent, and fair, without compromising national security.

“All businesses are urged to comply with regulations promptly, including worker registration, work permit applications, and the protection of workers’ fundamental rights as stipulated by law,” Minister Phipat concluded.



























