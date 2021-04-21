Pattaya police officer infected with Covid-19, 10 others quarantined

Pattaya police reported that one of their own contracted Covid-19 and another 10 are in isolation after coming into contract with the coronavirus-infected officer.







Deputy police chief Pol. Lt. Col. Suradet Namyotha said April 20 that the affected officer is being treated at Phyathai Sriracha Hospital. The 10 quarantined officers have been tested for Covid-19 will be isolate for 14 days, although they are available by telephone.



Suradet reassured the public about the safety of visiting the police station on Soi 9 and said all corners of the station were sanitized following the discovery.















