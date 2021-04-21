Thailand approves new 7,000-baht subsidy for 2.4 million more people

The cabinet approved a 7,000-baht subsidy under the Rao Chana (We Win) program for 2.4 million more people and extend the deadline for the subsidy spending for a month to June 30.







The approved subsidy conditions were proposed by the Finance Ministry that wanted to expand subsidy recipients and the government’s budget for the subsidy program.







The 2.4 million new recipients raised the total beneficiaries under the program to about 33.5 million and the subsidy budget went up by 3.04 billion baht to 213.24 billion baht.



The deadline for recipients to spend the subsidy was extended from May 31 to June 30. (TNA)









