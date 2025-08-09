Pattaya dries quickly while Bangkok faces flood risk and traffic chaos

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports thunderstorms covering about 60% of Bangkok and its metropolitan area on Friday, raising serious concerns over potential flooding and resulting traffic disruptions. Meanwhile, Pattaya and the eastern coastal provinces have seen their rain ease, allowing the city to dry out much faster than the capital.

Weather conditions remain volatile as a low-pressure system lingers over northern Laos and Vietnam, combined with the southwest monsoon influencing the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand. Wave heights have reached over two meters in storm areas, warning mariners to exercise extreme caution.







In Bangkok, heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to affect much of the city and surrounding areas, with temperatures ranging from 26 to 36 degrees Celsius and persistent winds up to 20 km/h. These conditions contribute to flood risks in vulnerable zones and aggravate the capital’s already notorious traffic congestion, putting daily commuters at further risk of delays and safety issues.

In contrast, Pattaya, Chonburi and nearby provinces like Rayong and Chanthaburi are experiencing diminishing rainfall, with only about 60% of the area affected by showers. This has allowed Pattaya’s streets and tourist areas to dry quickly, sparing the city from the flooding chaos seen in the capital.



Experts warn that while Pattaya’s swift drying is a relief, Bangkok’s ongoing storm coverage and inadequate drainage infrastructure continue to threaten residents and businesses. Without urgent improvements, the capital may face repeated bouts of traffic paralysis and property damage as the rainy season progresses.

Citizens are urged to stay alert and prepare for possible disruptions, while authorities scramble to manage the increasingly unpredictable weather patterns impacting Thailand’s urban centers.



































