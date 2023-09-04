Pattaya police conduct late-night beach inspection to ensure tourist safety

Pattaya, Thailand – A team of over 30 police and district officers made a late-night inspection of Pattaya’s bustling beachfront on September 1, aiming to maintain peace and tourist safety, focusing on weapons checks and law compliance. Age verifications were also conducted, advising youth under 20 to return to their accommodations.







The authorities found no legal violations during the inspection. Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet, Deputy Chief of the Pattaya Police Station stressed that this proactive measure aimed to prevent incidents and ensure tourist safety, following a recent beach altercation amongst teenagers. Authorities hope such actions will restore confidence in safety at this popular beach destination for both locals and tourists.















