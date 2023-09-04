Firefighters swiftly control blaze at old Pattaya nightclub near hospital

A fire broke out at an old shut-down bar near Pattaya Memorial Hospital in Central Pattaya on the night of Sept. 1. Thick smoke had spread out in the vicinity causing concern amongst the nearby residents. Eyewitnesses said that they noticed the fire’s reflection through glass windows, prompting them to contact the firefighting department.







Firefighters extinguished the flames which had engulfed the storage room of the deserted pub in just a few minutes preventing any major damage to the building. Investigations are underway to determine the fire’s exact cause.















Loading…