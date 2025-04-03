Hungry and Desperate- Foreigner steals donation box outside Pattaya Police Station to buy food

PATTAYA, Thailand – Locals alerted police officers after seeing a foreign man stealing a donation box in front of the Pattaya City Police Station on April 2.

Officers found a large, disheveled foreign man, shirtless and wearing shorts, using a rock to break open a stainless steel donation box belonging to the Father Ray Foundation. He was seen collecting coins and bills, including 100 Baht and 20 Baht notes, as well as foreign currency, and placing them into his wallet. Upon searching his belongings, officers found a wallet containing the stolen money, along with a U.S. passport and other identification documents for a 62-year-old man.







During questioning, the man explained through a translator that he had been drinking at a nearby beach bar. He claimed that his ATM card had been lost and that he had no money. He said he stole the donation box to use the money inside to buy food because he was extremely hungry.

The suspect was taken into custody by the police, and legal action will be taken against him in accordance with the law.



























