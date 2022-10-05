Pattaya police chief returns to active duty after temporary suspension

Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai is back on the job as Pattaya’s police chief after being suspended, not sacked, over unsolved cases of human trafficking.

Kullachart met Oct. 2 with Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittanet Thananantaveesin, commander of Chonburi police, to discuss allegations made by a marijuana dealer that he’d been threatened by a man he believed to be a police officer.







Subin Suksawad, 36, reported to police Oct. 1 that he and four friends were dealing grass from a roadside lot the day before when a man he only knows as “Ko” pulled a gun and told him to leave, as his customers were smoking grass in the area.

Subin said he believed Ko was a cop, but had no proof.

Kullachart told the senior officer that the case was being investigated, but there was no indication yet that “Ko” actually was a cop.





































