Pattaya police catch on to bargirl live-streaming

Police raided a closed “gentlemen’s club” on Thappraya Soi 15 where 29 Thai women and a foreign man were live-streaming to YouTube.

For most of the coronavirus pandemic, Pattaya bars either shut down or operating with only a few walk-in customers have gone online, live-streaming dancing dollies in hopes of earning virtual “drinks” from lonely overseas foreigners. Pattaya police finally wised up to it.

On June 23, officers raided a closed “gentlemen’s club” on Thappraya Soi 15 where 29 Thai women and a foreign man were live-streaming to YouTube. While police said the PG-rated show wasn’t illegal, putting 30 people in one small area was a violation of the emergency decree’s prohibitions against group gatherings.



It didn’t take crack detectives to find the offenders. The gaggle of go-go girls was clearly visible on YouTube. They were shaking their tails in skimpy clothes, begging for foreign men unable to visit Thailand to tip by sending 150 each for a drink the ladies may not actually have imbibed.

Live-streaming exploded over the past year-plus, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down bars and tossed bargirls out of work. Even when small venues on Soi 6 and South Pattaya reopened, the webcams kept running, often leaving the few customers venturing into the bars..

Although live-streaming is not illegal, police confiscated all the equipment due to the dancers breaking the emergency decree’s prohibitions against group gatherings.



With bars shut down during the pandemic, some have gone to live-streaming dancing dollies in hopes of earning virtual “drinks” from lonely overseas foreigners.



The virtual shows were being run and advertised on YouTube.









