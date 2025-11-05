Pattaya plans public restroom makeover to promote ‘Toilet for All’ concept

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is exploring plans to upgrade public toilets at key locations, including Bali Hai Pier and Lan Po Naklua Market, to improve hygiene standards and visitor convenience.

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn and city executives recently met with representatives from Mister Loo (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a full-service public restroom provider, who presented modern, safe, and inclusive restroom designs aimed at enhancing the city’s international image.







The proposed facilities would feature gender-neutral toilets and caregiver rooms for individuals needing assistance, supporting the city’s vision of “Toilet for All.”

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak emphasized that Pattaya prioritizes developing accessible, high-standard public toilets for all users, while ensuring compliance with government regulations and proper site assessments before implementation.







































