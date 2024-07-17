Pattaya pink motorcycle flasher leaves locals blushing

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and visitors alike were left wide-eyed when a man on a pink Honda Zoomer-X motorcycle decided to show more than just his riding skills in broad daylight near central Pattaya’s nightlife hotspots. The incident, captured on video, has sparked both concern and bewildered amusement in the community.

Ms Am (alias), 42, witnessed the unexpected spectacle on July 14 in Soi Bongkot, South Pattaya. Recounting the bizarre scene, she described how the man leisurely circled the area on his bike before deciding to give everyone an eyeful by dropping his pants. The neighbourhood, known for its vibrant nightlife and bustling student presence, suddenly became the unwitting stage for this impromptu performance.

“This wasn’t his first rodeo,” Ms Am quipped, noting that while such antics weren’t entirely new, this was the first time she managed to catch it all on camera. Concerned for public safety, especially in areas frequented by women, she urged authorities to swiftly round up the man before he could plan another revealing act.







Local residents have joined Ms Am in calling for prompt police action, emphasizing the need for the man to face legal consequences. “Our streets shouldn’t be turned into an impromptu strip show,” remarked one resident, stressing the importance of resolving the situation quickly to avoid further community uproar.

Authorities have been urged to investigate thoroughly and implement measures to prevent any future escapades of this cheeky nature. As the hunt for the pink motorcycle flasher continues, residents are keeping their eyes peeled for a swift and decisive conclusion to this unexpected saga.





































