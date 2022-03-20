Pattaya PEA removing dead power cables and utility poles

The Provincial Electricity Authority has begun removing dead cables and unneeded utility poles in Naklua.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and a battery of city bureaucrats joined representatives from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission and the PEA for the removal of power poles made redundant by the burying of electrical and communications lines on North Road.



The project began March 15 and will continue from the Dolphin Roundabout for three kilometers up North Road.

The work then will stop until after Songkran as the PEA plans detours for traffic near Sukhumvit Road. Crews should resume work in the second half of April for the final 2.3 km.





































