Pattaya partly cloudy with morning cool and isolated light rain

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Part

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok and Prachinburi. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershowers.

During 13 – 14 Oct, morning cool and isolated light rain.

During 15 – 16 Oct, isolated to scattered thundershowers with strong wind.

During 17 – 19 Oct, isolated thundershowers with strong wind, 1 – 3 °C drop in temperature. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C.







Weather Warning

“Active Low-Pressure Cell”

No. 2 Time Issued : October 13, 2022

The active low-pressure cell over upper Philippines has moved to the middle South China Sea. Later, on 13 and 14 October, it will gain strength moving near the coast of middle Vietnam. On 14 and 15 October, it will affect more rain in the Northeast, the East and the Central regions including Bangkok and its vicinity. There is also a chance of heavy rains in some of the Northeast provinces: Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the foothills near waterways and lowlands.









































