Pattaya parks to open after deep-clean

Nongprue parks in Pattaya can reopen today, but that doesn’t mean they will, as officials estimate they’ll need a couple days to deep-clean facilities.







Small restaurants, markets, recreational sports businesses, barber shops, pet stores and other small retail businesses are allowed to open May 3 in the first phase of the government’s easing of coronavirus-lockdown measures.

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit said King Bhumibol the Great Public Park, Chaloemphrakiat Health Garden and the Charknok Reservoir Park will reopen but team sports fields will remain closed.

However, the parks may not be available Sunday as Mai said about two days may be needed for deep cleaning of facilities and surfaces. The parks will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Swimming pools also will remain closed.







