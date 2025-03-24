Pattaya Orphanage celebrates 50 years of compassion and care

PATTAYA, Thailand – The celebration, held on Friday, March 14, 2025, was a significant milestone for the Children’s Home Foundation Pattaya, commonly known as the Pattaya Orphanage. The highlight of the event was the Eucharistic Celebration (Holy Mass), led by Most Reverend Philip Adisak Phorn-Ngam, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chanthaburi. On this special occasion, Bishop Adisak was also congratulated as the newly appointed Bishop of Chanthaburi Diocese.







During the ceremony, Bishop Adisak presented Plaques of Appreciation to three Religious Congregations that have played vital roles in the orphanage’s history. These included the Redemptorist Province of Thailand, with Rev. Raymond A. Brennan CSsR serving as the first manager of the orphanage until his passing in 2003, the Sisters of Saint Paul of Chartres, who provided early support in child care, and the Lovers of the Cross of Chanthaburi, who continue to offer their support to this day. Additionally, souvenirs were presented to 13 dedicated personnel who have served the orphanage until their retirement over the past five decades.

Over the years, the Pattaya Orphanage has provided care and support to over 1,200 children and disabled individuals. To date, 738 children have been adopted by families both in Thailand and internationally. Currently, the orphanage cares for 157 individuals, ranging in age from 8 weeks to 46 years, with approximately half of them under the age of six.



The celebration welcomed participants from across the Catholic communities of the eight provinces within the Chanthaburi Diocese, representatives from provincial government offices, and benefactors from Pattaya and beyond. Some adoptive families even travelled from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Switzerland to attend this momentous occasion.

The Pattaya Orphanage remains deeply grateful for the continued blessings and support from benefactors, ensuring that these children and young adults have the opportunity to build brighter futures. Though many have faced challenges in their early lives, the kindness of individuals and organizations has given them hope and opportunity.

Rev. Fr. Michael Weera Phangrak, the orphanage’s executive director, expressed his gratitude during the opening ceremony saying, “We are here today to give thanks to God for all the love and blessings showered upon this Pattaya Orphanage throughout 50 years. More than 1,200 orphans have been well raised to become successful and contributing members of society. This noble responsibility has been made possible through the generosity of benefactors both locally and abroad. Thank you and May God bless you all.”



A heartfelt thank you to Rev. Fr. Michael for his kind invitation to me and the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Pattaya Orphanage. It has been an honour for our club to support the orphanage for many years, and we remain committed to its noble mission.

As the Pattaya Orphanage looks ahead to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission of providing care, love, and hope to those in need. The 50th anniversary celebration not only honoured the past but also reaffirmed a commitment to continue this vital work for generations to come.











































