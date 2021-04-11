Pattaya opens Songkran checkpoints

Pattaya opened its annual Songkran checkpoints, seeking to cut the number of road accidents during the Thai New Year.







Banglamung Deputy District Chief Paradee Pluksopa chaired the April 9 ceremony to open a “service point at the Chaloemphrakiat intersection with members of the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization, Nongprue police, members of the Civil Defense Volunteers of Nongprue, Banglamung Public Health Department and local administrators.

Nongprue clerk Wirat Tantipalakul said the service points are intended to ensure people are following traffic rules as well as provide assistance to drivers who may be tired from driving to the Pattaya area for the holiday, as well as tourist assistance.

The checkpoints will run April 10-16.















