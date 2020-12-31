Pattaya police station limits access to scan for fevers

Pattaya police limited access to their Soi 9 headquarters so ensure everyone gets screened for fevers, wears facemasks and gets a dollop of hand sanitizer.

The entrance also features the QR code for visitors to scan with the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app. Thermal cameras watch the entrance, with people showing up in red barred entry and sent for a coronavirus test.

If you have symptoms of Covid-19 – respiratory problems, fever, cough, running nose, or asthenia (abnormal physical weakness or lack of energy) – isolate yourself from other people and immediately see a doctor. (PCPR)













