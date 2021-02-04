Pattaya opens bidding for Koh Larn incinerator

Pattaya has opened bidding for a waste-to-energy incinerator on Koh Larn seen as the linchpin of the resort island’s new waste-treatment strategy.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and top deputies toured Koh Larn Feb. 2, checking out the site of the new incinerator as well as a planned “environmental learning center”. He said public bidding is now open on both projects.

Sonthaya said that, after years of neglect, waste treatment on Koh Larn is finally getting the city’s full attention, with a sewage treatment plant already approved and through the public hearing stages.

At the same time, a new bridge for Tawan Pier has passed its initial environmental examination and a budget has been approved for construction and repairs, including new utility systems.














