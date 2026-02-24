Pattaya on alert as summer storms bring risk of heavy rain and gusty winds

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and visitors in Pattaya are being advised to remain cautious as summer storms are expected to affect much of upper Thailand, including the eastern region, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In its 24-hour forecast issued on February 24, the department warned that summer storms may bring thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, heavy rain in some areas and possible lightning. These conditions are driven by a high-pressure system and cooler air mass from China extending over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds carry moisture across the eastern provinces, including Chonburi. Hot daytime temperatures are expected to further intensify storm activity.







In Pattaya, daytime conditions will remain hot, with a chance of thunderstorms covering around 20 percent of the area. Some locations may experience sudden strong winds during storms. Temperatures are forecast to range between 25–27°C overnight, rising to highs of 34–36°C during the day.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid open areas during storms and to stay clear of large trees, unstable structures and billboards that could be toppled by strong winds. Farmers in surrounding areas are advised to reinforce fruit trees and take precautions to protect crops and livestock from potential damage. People are also encouraged to take care of their health amid the combination of heat and unstable weather.

In southern Thailand, isolated thunderstorms are expected, while sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves around one meter high and exceeding two meters in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution.

Air quality across upper Thailand, including the eastern region, remains at moderate to relatively high levels of dust and haze accumulation, though conditions are expected to stabilize or improve slightly due to better ventilation and the possibility of rainfall.

Visitors in Pattaya are advised to monitor local weather updates closely and plan outdoor activities with caution as weather conditions may change rapidly.



































