Pattaya officials roust ‘annoying’ homeless man

Leaders of a South Pattaya community and city hall rousted a homeless man from their neighborhood because he was annoying the neighbors.







Wirat Joyjinda, president of the Soi Khopai Community, other neighborhood leaders and an advisor to Pattaya’s mayor all converged upon Soi Daeng-Dum and Thepprasit Road Feb. 21 where the middle-aged homeless man had been squatting.

Neighbors complained he was loud and annoying and dirtied up the street.

The locals and city hall representative convinced the man to leave the area and lay his head in someone else’s backyard.

