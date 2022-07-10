Pattaya officials help bedridden woman

Pattaya officials came to the aid of bedridden woman with no family to support her.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn and Councilman Banlue Kullavanijaya visited Yuen Norasing, 77, July 8 after a request from Rungroj Lohathong, president of the Wat Chonglom Community.







Rungroj said Yuen became bedridden at the end of last year, but has no family to care for her. Neighbors have pitched in, but she needs more support.

The Pattaya officials gave her rice, drinking water, milk, diapers and some cash and Wuthisak directed the city’s Social Welfare Department to coordinate to charities to find ways to continuously help her.

































