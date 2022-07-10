Don’t cancel a food order at this Pattaya food cart… or else

A Pattaya food delivery driver was injured when he was attacked by a food-cart vendor angry about an online customer canceling an order.

In a literal case of attacking the messenger, delivery-app driver Anon Luksanalamai, 42, suffered defensive knife wounds to his hands and narrowly missed getting stabbed in the neck July 8 in front of the Yum Zab cart at the Wat Chaimongkol Market on South Road.







The drama began two days earlier when Anon went to pick up food at Yum Zap but the mobile-app user canceled the order. The unidentified seller got angry and got into an argument with the driver.

On July 8, Anon again came to pick up food at the same cart and this time it was the vendor who canceled the order, telling Anon never to come back to his cart. Another argument broke out and, according to the driver, the seller came at him with a knife. Anon ducked and the blade hit his motorcycle helmet.

The vendor’s wife tried to break up the fight but she too got cut.

Anon filed a report with police who presumably will bring Yum Zap’s owner in for questioning and possible charges.

































