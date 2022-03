Pattaya officials donated rice and dried foods to struggling families in the Chaiyapruek and Soi Kophai communities.

Former MP Poramet Ngampiches and mayoral advisor Praiwan Aromchuen led the March 3 giveaway at the Chaiyapruek Community. They repeated their efforts in Soi Khopai afterward.

The survival bags included rice, eggs, dried food, cooking supplies and consumer products to help economically struggling residents.