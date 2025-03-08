Pattaya officials discuss solutions for shooting range noise and safety concerns

By Pattaya Mail
0
337
A meeting, led by the mayor, addresses complaints about noise and safety, aiming for regulated guidelines for shooting ranges in the city.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting to discuss complaints regarding shooting ranges within the city. The session was attended by key city officials, council members, and relevant staff.

The discussions focused on establishing guidelines and measures to ensure that shooting ranges operate in full compliance with regulations and laws. This initiative follows earlier concerns raised by residents about noise disturbances and safety issues associated with shooting facilities in residential areas.


City officials convene to ensure compliance with laws and address public concerns over shooting facilities in residential areas.











RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR