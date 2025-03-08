Pattaya gears up to host the 40th National Youth Games, showcasing 63 sports events

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, designated by Chonburi Province as the host city, will organize six sports events: stand-up paddleboarding, jet skiing, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball, indoor handball, and beach handball for the upcoming 40th National Youth Games, the “Shark Youth Chon Games,” which will feature 63 sports from March 23 to April 3.

The meeting, led by Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, discussed preparations in several areas, including event venues, security, medical services, traffic management, and cleanliness, all to accommodate athletes and tourists attending the event.







The specific dates and locations for each sport are as follows:

Stand-Up Paddleboarding: March 29-30, at Pattaya Beach, in front of D Varee, Jomtien.

Jet Skiing: March 23-27, at Central Pattaya Beach, in front of Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort Pattaya.

Indoor Volleyball: March 23 – April 3, at Pattaya City School 7 (Nong Phang Kae).

Beach Volleyball: March 23 – April 3, at Central Pattaya Beach, in front of Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya.



Indoor Handball: March 23 – April 2, at Pattaya City School 11 (Pattaya Demonstration School).

Beach Handball: March 23 – April 2, at Central Pattaya Beach, in front of Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort Pattaya.

Additionally, there will be a bodybuilding competition from March 26-29, at Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya. This event is part of the city’s ongoing effort to promote Pattaya and Chonburi as a Sports City and a hub for sports tourism.























