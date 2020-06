Pattaya provided free vaccinations and pet sterilizations for residents of the Chumsai Community.





The latest public-health outreach event on June 24 was aimed at controlling the stray dog and cat population in the city.

Shots protected dogs (and humans) against rabies, and veterinarians also offered flea treatment for dogs and cats. The city also registered unlicensed pets.

The next event will be June 26 in the Soi Bongkot Community. Call 038-111-826 for details.