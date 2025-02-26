Pattaya offers cash rewards for reporting illegal dumping, blocks vehicle access from external routes

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Public Health Department of Nongprue Municipality has taken action to clean up a large amount of illegally dumped construction waste along the roadside near the Motorway No.7, in east Pattaya, just before the municipal landfill. Mayor Winai Inpitak led a cleanup operation with sanitation and engineering officials, deploying JCB excavators and trucks to remove the waste.

Mayor Winai stated that the site was littered with various types of construction debris, including tiles, cement scraps, foam boxes, and tree branches, illegally dumped along nearly a one-kilometer stretch of road. This not only creates an eyesore but also contributes to unsanitary conditions and foul odors. The area is relatively isolated and lacks proper lighting at night, making it a frequent target for illegal dumping.







The mayor emphasized that the municipality provides a designated landfill for construction waste disposal, urging residents to use this facility instead of dumping waste along the roadside. Following the cleanup, municipal officers will conduct regular patrols to prevent further violations. Additionally, authorities plan to permanently block vehicle access from external routes to curb illegal dumping.

To reinforce these measures, the municipality has introduced a cash reward system for informants. Anyone who reports illegal dumping at this location will receive an immediate monetary reward. Reports can be made directly to the municipality to help maintain a cleaner and more sustainable environment.















































