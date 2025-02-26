Patrols, better lighting needed – Foreign couple ignores warnings and continues inappropriate actions at Katinglai Beach in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Public beaches in Pattaya, such as the popular Katinglai Beach, north of Pattaya, have recently come under scrutiny after an incident involving a foreign couple engaging in sexual activity was captured on video by concerned onlookers. The event occurred on the morning of February 22, and quickly gained attention on social media after the footage was shared with local news outlets.

This incident, which took place in front of numerous beachgoers, raised concerns about the need for increased patrols and monitoring of public spaces to ensure that they remain appropriate and safe for all visitors. The shocking nature of the act, combined with the fact that it occurred in an area frequented by tourists, highlights the challenges local authorities face in managing public behavior in such open spaces.







A local witness, identified as “Biu” (a pseudonym), described how he and his friends were enjoying a night by the beach when they suddenly heard a woman’s voice. Upon investigating, they discovered a large man and a foreign woman engaged in sexual activity in plain view, with no regard for those around them. Biu quickly recorded the video and attempted to intervene, but the couple ignored his warnings and continued their actions until they finished and washed off in the sea.

This behavior is not an isolated incident, as the area is known for being secluded, which attracts couples seeking privacy for such activities. While local authorities may not have witnessed such occurrences directly, incidents like this raise the question of whether more frequent patrols by beach authorities are necessary to maintain order and ensure the safety and comfort of other visitors.





A concerned resident of Pattaya has addressed the mayor with a formal request for more stringent measures to prevent such incidents. The resident emphasized the growing concerns among both locals and tourists about inappropriate behavior taking place in public spaces, such as the beaches. The resident also suggested increased patrols, better lighting, and the installation of surveillance cameras to monitor these areas more effectively.

As public safety becomes a growing issue in popular tourist areas, ensuring that public spaces remain appropriate for all visitors will require stronger enforcement of regulations. It’s clear that there’s a need for a balance between the enjoyment of these beautiful public areas and maintaining a respectful environment for everyone.

Increasing patrols and monitoring might be the first step in preventing such inappropriate actions and maintaining Pattaya’s reputation as a family-friendly tourist destination.











































