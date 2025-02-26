Pattaya officials admit issue of beachfront rental mafia ‘Not easy to solve’

PATTAYA, Thailand – The long-standing issue of rental vehicle mafias occupying public roads along Pattaya Beach, especially motorcycle rental services, has once again become a significant problem for tourists. The occupation of these roads has led to a lack of parking spaces for visitors, as well as ongoing traffic problems caused by other vehicles such as songthaews and taxis. Despite many years of changing local leadership and several proposed solutions, the issue remains unresolved.

Over the past decade, Pattaya has undergone significant changes, some of which appear to be improvements. However, the city continues to struggle with transportation problems due to the inefficiency of its public transport system, which has failed to keep up with the city’s growth. Despite the massive economic contribution Pattaya makes to Thailand’s tourism industry, the city still faces persistent traffic congestion.







Public roads are often blocked by private and rental vehicles, which remain the most convenient way to travel from one part of the city to another. The government has tried to address these issues by emphasizing tourist safety and convenience, especially in relation to transportation. However, public transportation problems, such as motorcycle rental companies occupying public roads along Pattaya Beach, remain unresolved.

In addition to the motorcycle rental problem, songthaews, public vans, and taxis exacerbate traffic congestion due to the large number of operators, which exceeds the demand from passengers. This is especially problematic given the limited infrastructure, particularly the roads. Many of the operators exhibit poor driving discipline, such as stopping outside designated areas, double parking, or violating traffic rules by driving off-route. Some even behave like taxis, providing services and charging fixed fares, which is illegal.

For many years, multiple policies and ideas have been proposed to resolve these issues, including installing meters to charge for parking, designating specific parking areas for rental vehicles, and assigning designated spots for public transport vehicles along Pattaya Beach. While the issues surrounding public transportation have been present for a long time, solutions remain unclear. Previously, a system was implemented to require vehicles to stick to designated routes, but once the system returned to normal operations, the problems resurfaced. With more than 1,000 operators involved, many still fail to follow traffic rules, such as illegal parking and running vehicles off-route, causing serious traffic issues.







Recently, a dispute arose between restaurant owners along Pattaya Beach, who were using public space in front of their establishments for parking. The issue escalated when these parking spaces were taken over by rental vehicles. This led to complaints and eventually police intervention. Authorities have called on rental operators to limit their vehicles to three per queue, following the previous system. However, questions still remain regarding the rightful ownership of the parking spaces, who has the right to use them, and whether these public roads should be shared by everyone.

Ms. Jamlonglak Koonwat, the head of the Chonburi Provincial Transport Office in Banglamung District, stated that efforts to resolve the issue of local “mafia” groups occupying public roads have been discussed multiple times. Several related agencies, including Pattaya City Hall, have been involved in finding solutions. The roadways are intended to be used for public purposes, but vehicle rental companies have occupied the space, limiting its use by both locals and tourists. Police are expected to enforce traffic regulations, while the Department of Land Transport will ensure that vehicles are compliant with required equipment and legal documentation, including drivers’ licenses.







However, solving these issues requires coordinated efforts between the authorities, law enforcement, and rental operators. Without the collaboration of all parties involved, the problem is likely to persist, leaving the people of Pattaya and its visitors stuck in the same cycle of traffic congestion with no clear end in sight.































