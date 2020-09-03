Pattaya Nong Nooch Tropical Garden opens ‘Tourist Information Center’

The COVID-19 situation has prompted many businesses, especially in the tourism sector, to adjust their activities. “Nong Nooch Tropical Garden”, a major tourist attraction in Pattaya, has joined forces with several tourism organizations including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Hotel Association and Tourism Association of Chonburi, to open a Tourist Information Center to supply information about attractions in Pattaya to tourists who search for such information, when visiting Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

The Tourist Information Center will be of assistance to tourists searching for hotels or other accommodation, and information on restaurants, in brochures available at the entrance to Nong Nooch Tropical Garden. Mr. Kamphon Tansajja, President of Nong Nooch Pattaya Garden, expressed his belief that the move will help promote the tourist attractions of Pattaya and stimulate tourism and the economy once the “COVID-19” situation improves.







Mr. Sanphet Suphabowornsathien, Advisor to the President of the Eastern Thai Hotel Association, said this is another form of marketing at this time. Nong Nooch Garden Pattaya is one of the landmarks of Pattaya. When tourists visit NongNooch Garden Pattaya, they will find information on various tourist attractions in the Pattaya region. (NNT)











